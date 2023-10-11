Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 239.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $94,523,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,566,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,843,841. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.