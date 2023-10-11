Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,436 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 192,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6,867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,323,589 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 4,566,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,843,841. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.