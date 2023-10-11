Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BBGI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

