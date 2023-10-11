Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.8 %
BBGI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.