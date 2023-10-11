BIP Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,931,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $233.93 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

