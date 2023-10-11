BIP Wealth LLC Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $427.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

