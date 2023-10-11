BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,306,166 shares. The company has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

