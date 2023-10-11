BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. 2,351,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,016,762. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

