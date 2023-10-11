BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.88. The stock had a trading volume of 105,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

