BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,242 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,992,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,925,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 736,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,098. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.