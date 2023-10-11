BMO Capital Markets Raises Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Price Target to C$5.25

Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Foran Mining Price Performance
About Foran Mining
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.