BMO Capital Markets Raises Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Price Target to C$5.25

Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Foran Mining Price Performance

About Foran Mining

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.