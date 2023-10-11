Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.69

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.69 and last traded at $125.38, with a volume of 64757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

