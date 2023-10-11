BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Boosted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 219,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

