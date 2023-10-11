Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $1,146,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921. 29.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 105,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

