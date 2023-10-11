Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.2% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. 1,148,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

