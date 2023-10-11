Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.62 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,000. Linde accounts for about 1.8% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

LIN traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $379.27. 361,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,354. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.22 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $185.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.15.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.