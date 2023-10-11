Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Brink's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brink’s

Brink’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.