Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,006 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

