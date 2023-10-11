Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Security Asset Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

BMY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

