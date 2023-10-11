Brokerages Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Target Price at C$12.38

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.38.

CVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.90 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %

TSE:CVO opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$575.88 million and a P/E ratio of -26.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.76.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of C$41.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.