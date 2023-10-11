Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

DOCS stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. Doximity has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

