Brokerages Set Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT at $18.67

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $615.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,425,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.