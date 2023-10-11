Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $50.61

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.61.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $52.76.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
