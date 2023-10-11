Campbell Wealth Management Invests $234,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 50.8% in the second quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $241,000. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.8% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $562.53. 94,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,712. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

