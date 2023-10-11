Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 136,060 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $70,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.79. 235,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.18. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

