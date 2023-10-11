Canal Capital Management LLC Has $296,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.9 %

PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.