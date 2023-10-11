Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 9,717,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,285,211. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

