Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,933. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

