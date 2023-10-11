Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 149,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

