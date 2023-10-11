Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 469 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $369.96. 14,830,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,405,832. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

