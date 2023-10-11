Carmel Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

