Carmel Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.