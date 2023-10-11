Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. 418,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,297. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

