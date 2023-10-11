Carson Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. 1,068,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,258,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.