Carson Advisory Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.17. 903,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,120,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

