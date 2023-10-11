Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $523,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

ICE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.87. 41,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,034. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.