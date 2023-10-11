Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PH traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $401.07. 12,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $244.85 and a 12 month high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.