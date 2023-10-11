Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is Pelham Capital Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,188 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up 6.9% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Carvana worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 3,287,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,277,328. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.76.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

