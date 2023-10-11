Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $53.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

