CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of CBRE opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

