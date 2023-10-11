Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.78 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

About Cellectar Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

