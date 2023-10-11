Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Boosted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Centene by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. 547,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

