CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

