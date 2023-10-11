CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 630 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

