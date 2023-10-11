Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 9,305 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

