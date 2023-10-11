Chiron Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.33. 1,777,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,211,437. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

