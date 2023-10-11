Chiron Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. 573,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,967. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

