Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 119,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Bank of America raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

