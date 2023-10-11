Chiron Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 816,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,364,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,751,803. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

