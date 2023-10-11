Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 3,299 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,810,473. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

