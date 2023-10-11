Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 263,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. 609,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,122. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

